Bhopal: Kamal Nath’s adivasi adhikar yatra is dhokha yatra, says BJP chief

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath did nothing to benefit the scheduled tribe people when he was the chief minister. And now, he is taking out adivasi adhikar yatra, which is a dhokha yatra. State BJP president VD Sharma stated this while addressing media persons here on Monday.

Sharma blamed the Congress party and its government for ignoring rights of ST people during their rule. He said BJP government is working hard for socio-economic uplift of ST people.

Kamal Nath held a public meeting and led a rally - adivasi adhikar yatra - in Barwani on Monday to raise the issue of ST welfare scheme ignored by state government.

Sharma said former Congress government stopped giving Rs 1,000 to Saharia tribal women, which was re-launched after BJP came to power in 2020. At present, every Saharia gets Rs 1,000.

He alleged that Nath betrayed every section of society. “He had promised to waive of farm loans. He promised to launch schemes for the SC/ST people. But he didn’t,” Sharma added.

Sharma has invited Nath to attend function, which state government will organise in Jabalpur on death anniversary of freedom fighters Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah.

Both freedom fighters were killed by British government. Every year, a programme was organised to remember their sacrifice. He has also invited Nath on birth anniversary of Birsa Munda on November 15, which was declared Tribal Honour Day.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 07:09 PM IST