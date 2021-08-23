Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, apprises him of developments in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath met party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting lasted for over an hour in which various political issues were discussed, said Congress media coordinator, Narendra Saluja.

The meeting took place at Rahul Gandhi ’s residence and briefed him about political developments in Madhya Pradesh. According to media coordinator, Saluja, Nath informed Gandhi about abrupt adjournment of Assembly’s monsoon session that ran only for three hours.

Nath is said to have briefed about atrocities on dalits and SCs, STs under Shivraj led BJP government in the state. He mentioned about Nemawar incident where five members of family were killed and buried in a field.

Other sources say that names of probable contestants for by-elections were also discussed. Nath is said to have informed Rahul Gandhi about the plans and strategies for organising protests highlighting rising prices, unemployment and farmer issues.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 07:29 PM IST