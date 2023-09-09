 Woman From Erstwhile Royal Family Of Madhya Pradesh's Panna Held For Creating Ruckus At Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWoman From Erstwhile Royal Family Of Madhya Pradesh's Panna Held For Creating Ruckus At Temple

Woman From Erstwhile Royal Family Of Madhya Pradesh's Panna Held For Creating Ruckus At Temple

The incident occurred at the famous Jugal Kishore temple of Panna on Thursday.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
article-image

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A member of the erstwhile royal family in Madhya Pradesh's Panna was arrested for hurting religious sentiments after she allegedly created a ruckus while trying to enter the sanctum sanctorum of a temple during Janmashtami celebrations in the district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the famous Jugal Kishore temple of Panna on Thursday, an official said.

Read Also
7 Best Places In Indore To Enjoy Delicious Kachori
article-image

Temple management lodged a complaint

'Maharani' Jiteshwari Devi, a member of the erstwhile royal family, entered the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple without any authorisation during Krishna Janmashtami, following which temple management lodged a complaint, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sai Krishna S Thota said.

Jiteshwari Devi was arrested under sections 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

She was presented in the local court on Friday, from where she was sent to jail, the official said.

The court has rejected her bail application

Jiteshwari Devi's lawyer M L Awasthi said the court has rejected her bail application and he will again try to get bail for her.

On her way to jail from the court, Jiteshwari Devi alleged that her voice was being suppressed and made a claim about a 65,000-crore defence welfare fund scam in the district.

Read Also
Chandrayan-3 Project Director, Chief Architect Of Vande Bharat Express To Be Felicitated In Bhopal...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Along With CM Chouhan, Journalists And Social Workers Plant Saplings

MP: Along With CM Chouhan, Journalists And Social Workers Plant Saplings

Bhopal: News Journalists Express Gratitude To CM Chouhan

Bhopal: News Journalists Express Gratitude To CM Chouhan

MP: 'Poll Survey Video Shared By Digvijay Is Doctored,' Shivraj Takes To Social Media, Accuses...

MP: 'Poll Survey Video Shared By Digvijay Is Doctored,' Shivraj Takes To Social Media, Accuses...

MP Cabinet Approves 'Ladli Behna Awas Yojana', 435 New Posts In Health & Education

MP Cabinet Approves 'Ladli Behna Awas Yojana', 435 New Posts In Health & Education

Woman From Erstwhile Royal Family Of Madhya Pradesh's Panna Held For Creating Ruckus At Temple

Woman From Erstwhile Royal Family Of Madhya Pradesh's Panna Held For Creating Ruckus At Temple