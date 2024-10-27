 Woman, Accomplices Held For Holding Cricketer Captive, Assaulting & Extorting In Bhopal
The police team used electronic and technical evidence to trace the accused.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aishbag police on Sunday laid hands on a woman and her accomplices for holding a man captive in the area, assaulting him and extorting money and valuables from him seven days ago.

According to Aishbag police, cricketer Amit Kumar Sharma (23), resident of Ayodhya Nagar, lodged a complaint at police station on October 20 that he was called by his friend Khushi’s minor acquaintance who said the latter was unwell.

Sharma and his friend Ashish Kumar visited Housing Board Colony in Aishbag where they were confronted by three men who abused them. Khushi and men took the complainant and his friend to Rangila Punjab Dhaba on Parvalia Road, where they consumed alcohol and assaulted Amit.

The men threatened to kill him and took him to Diamond Dhaba where they withdrew ?4,500 and ?2,000 from an ATM, along with ?1,800 through UPI transfers from Amit’s account.

Additionally, Amit had ?15,000 and Ashish had ?5,300. They snatched that too in addition to Ashish’s iPhone 15 Plus, Realme 11 Pro Plus, and Realme C21 mobile phone. After this, the accused forced them to sit in an Ola cab before abandoning them near Career College ground and fled with stolen cash and mobile phones. The police team used electronic and technical evidence to trace the accused. Khushi alias Khushboo Devi Verma (22) was arrested. When questioned, she admitted her crime. All her accomplices have been arrested.

