Win them over with brotherly love: For Madhya Pradesh local body polls, it’s now 'Bhai' versus 'Mama'

BHOPAL: The Congress has now found a new nom de guerre for former chief minister Kamal Nath before the fight for the local bodies’ elections. Nath is going to assume a new avatar of ‘Bhai’ for the women in the state and the Women’s Congress is going to build his image as a ‘brother’ to bring him closer to the women voters of Madhya Pradesh.

This will pit his image directly against that of the Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is widely popular in the state as ‘Mama’. Chouhan, himself, likes to be addressed as ‘Mama’ of ‘Bhanja’ and ‘Bhanji’. To throw a direct challenge to ‘Mamaji’s’ popularity among the womenfolk of Madhya Pradesh, the Women’s Congress has planned to introduce Nath as ‘Bhai’ among the state’s female voters.

And, to give a further edge to the sobriquet, the campaign is going to start on ‘Women’s Day’ on March 8. A programme will be organised at the PCC to this end. The state Women’s Congress president, Mandvi Chouhan, said that Nath’s image would get a makeover as a ‘brother’ or ‘Bhai’ among the women voters who form half of the state’s population.

A slogan has also been prepared: ‘Kamal Nath Bhai ka saath nibhana hai, nikay ke ran me Congress ko jitana hai’.