Madhya Pradesh: Free vaccine promise turned into mockery, says former chief minister Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: The promise of providing free corona vaccine to every citizen of the state has turned into a mockery, tweeted the former chief minister, Kamal Nath, on Sunday. The Government of India has decided to charge those visiting private hospitals for vaccination Rs 250. And, for two doses, one has to pay Rs 500.

Nath added that, during the elections, the BJP leaders all over the nation had promised that the vaccine would be given free to people. But now, to get the same vaccine, aged and chronically ill people have to pay Rs 500. “The common man’s turn is yet to come and the vaccine has turned to jumla,” he added.