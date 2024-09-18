 Wildlife Expansion: Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park Yet To Get Financial Approval To Get Animals From Foreign Countries
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWildlife Expansion: Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park Yet To Get Financial Approval To Get Animals From Foreign Countries

Wildlife Expansion: Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park Yet To Get Financial Approval To Get Animals From Foreign Countries

Plan to bring giraffe, zebra to Van Vihar in limbo

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two ambitious projects of wildlife expansion in Van Vihar National Park are in limbo over financial and other approvals. The Van Vihar authorities are waiting with fingers crossed, hoping that their two projects of bringing zebra, giraffe and lions get realized soon. 

Under its first project, the national park intends to bring zebras and giraffes from some other country. The second project is to get Asiatic Lions from a zoo of Gujarat under animal exchange programme. Deputy director of Van Vihar, Sunil Kumar Sinha said the project that aims to bring zebra and giraffe from some other country is hanging in the balance as financial approval for the same has not been received so far.

Read Also
Bhopal Viral Video: Drunk Girls Sway Outside Windows Of Moving Car At Airport Road
article-image

A senior IFS officer said that to bring zebras and giraffes from other countries required a lot of money as they have to be brought via sea route. Van Vihar had sought a whopping Rs 3 crore for the project. People having knowledge of the matter said the project envisages bringing five Zebra and three Giraffe from West Asian Countries or European nations. War-torn Israel too has many zebra and giraffe and also boasts of a safari.

The Van Vihar authorities have suggested other countries, including Iran and Iraq, which also have these two species in large numbers. The government's financial approval is the only bottleneck in the entire project. Currently, in Madhya Pradesh, only Indore Zoo has a pair of Zebra which was brought under animal exchange programme from Jamnagar of Gujarat.

FPJ Shorts
Assembly Polls 2024: Jammu & Kashmir Records 59% Voter Turnout In First Phase; Highest In Past 7 Elections
Assembly Polls 2024: Jammu & Kashmir Records 59% Voter Turnout In First Phase; Highest In Past 7 Elections
Wadala Residents Ponder Over Moving To Bombay High Court Against Proposed Mumbai-Pune Taxi Stand
Wadala Residents Ponder Over Moving To Bombay High Court Against Proposed Mumbai-Pune Taxi Stand
Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Vashi Constable Injured After Drunk Auto Driver Rams Rickshaw Into Police Patrol Bike
Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Vashi Constable Injured After Drunk Auto Driver Rams Rickshaw Into Police Patrol Bike
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Couple Booked For Duping A Company Of ₹59 Lakh With Fake Import Documents
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Couple Booked For Duping A Company Of ₹59 Lakh With Fake Import Documents

As far as Giraffe is concerned, the state doesn’t have it in any of the parks or zoos. Van Vihar will witness tourists’ surge if it manages to get giraffe and zebra. Even the national park’s second project to get Asiatic Lion from Gujarat is also hanging in balance. The park which wants to give Asiatic lion to Van Vihar in exchange of Royal Bengal Tiger is yet to get the necessary approval from Central Zoo Authority. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

20-Gram Tumour Extracted From Throat Of Chatterbox ‘Betu’ In Satna

20-Gram Tumour Extracted From Throat Of Chatterbox ‘Betu’ In Satna

Workers Should Get Lodging Facility Near Industrial Units: MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Workers Should Get Lodging Facility Near Industrial Units: MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Wildlife Expansion: Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park Yet To Get Financial Approval To Get Animals...

Wildlife Expansion: Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park Yet To Get Financial Approval To Get Animals...

Residents Lose Rs 3.7 Crore To Call Forwarding Frauds In Bhopal

Residents Lose Rs 3.7 Crore To Call Forwarding Frauds In Bhopal

MP Shocker! 6 Brothers Execute Theft At Hanuman Temple In Madhya Pradesh’s Guna; Hide 10 Kg Silver...

MP Shocker! 6 Brothers Execute Theft At Hanuman Temple In Madhya Pradesh’s Guna; Hide 10 Kg Silver...