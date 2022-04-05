Why no instructions for celebrating Ramzan or other festivals, asks Congress MLA Arif Masood

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Arif Masood has taken exception to PCC chief Kamal Nath’s instructions to Congress workers to celebrate Ramnavmi and Hanuman Jayanti. He said that Congress is a secular party and takes along people from all faith.

Instructions were issued on behalf of MP Congress president Kamal Nath on April 2 directing the party workers to organise religious programmes on April 10 and April 16 to mark Ramnavami and Hanuman Jayanti, respectively.

Talking to media on Tuesday, Bhopal Central MLA Masood said that Congress is considered to be a secular party that takes along people from all faiths. Such instructions from the top brass will set wrong precedents.

“Why such directives were not issued for Congress workers about celebrating Ramadan and festivals of other faiths. Being a political party, Congress should not have issued such a circular. We take along all the religions,” Masood replied to questions by the media.

Masood said that he will not hesitate in raising any issue that will harm the party's prospects and go against its constitution.

He said that his colleagues in Congress and other acquaintances celebrate Ram Navami with fervour but there was no need to issue any circular.

Congress had asked its cadres to celebrate the upcoming 'Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti' and recite Sunderkand and Hanuman Chalisa.

Reacting on the developments, home minister Narottam Mishra took a dig saying Masood's objection is justified. The Congress is only concerned for Muslims by raising a boogie of BJP.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:13 PM IST