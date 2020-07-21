Who is Lalji Tandon? All you need to know about the late Madhya Pradesh Governor

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 85.

Tandon was in hospital for the past few weeks. According to his son Ashutosh Tandon, he died at 5.35 am. His last rites will be performed at Gulala Ghat in Lucknow at 5.35 pm today. Tandon was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. He has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 11.

Lalji Tandon is considered as one of the tallest BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh but. He was born in Chowk village in Lucknow on April 12, 1935 to Shivnarayan Tandon and Annpurna Devi. He graduated from Kalicharan Degree College. Tandon married Krishna Tandon on 26 February 1958, with whom he had three sons. He began his political journey as a member of the Legislative Council, went on to become a minister and then Member of Parliament before he was appointed Governor in Bihar and then Madhya Pradesh.