 Bhopal News: Bank Employees Activate 221 Dormant Accounts, Siphon Off ₹44 Lakh
As per their modus operandi, the duo illegally activated the dormant accounts and transferred the amount into their four known people's accounts. They had a money-sharing formula of 70:30, where 70% of the amount was kept by the bank employees, while 30% of the amount was given to the account holder.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
Bhopal News: Bank Employees Activate 221 Dormant Accounts, Siphon Off ₹44 Lakh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing has registered case against nationalised bank officials and others for siphoning off more than Rs 44.11 lakh from 221 inactive bank accounts in Bhopal, said officials on Tuesday.

DG, EOW Upendra Jain said that the bank employees misused their position and transferred the money in their accounts as well in the accounts of relatives and friends.

During the internal enquiry it came to fore that two bank employees Ajay Singh Parihar and Deepak Jain had allegedly committed the irregularities and siphoned off the amount from the dormant accounts.

As per their modus operandi, the duo illegally activated the dormant accounts and transferred the amount into their four known people’s accounts. They had money sharing formula of 70:30; where 70% amount was kept by the bank employees, while 30% amount was given to account holder.

They have also used the IDs of other bank officials and conducted the crime of personating, unauthorised access, cyber fraud and criminal misappropriation.

Deepak transferred the amount in his wife Hemlata’s account

The police have registered the case against Deepak Jain, Ajay Singh Parihar, Kushbu Khan, Afroz Khan, Kalpana Jain and Hemlata Jain under relevant sections of cheating and forgery.

