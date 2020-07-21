Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath and others mourn demise

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away on on Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness. He was 85.
He was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.
Tandon was undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 11.
Tandon's son Ashutosh Tandon announced the demise of his father on Twitter.
"Babuji is no more," Ashutosh Tandon tweeted.
The funeral will be held at 4 pm announced Lalji Tandon's son.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others mourned Tandon's demise. "Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away. PM Modi said that Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society," Modi wrote.
"Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti," he added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to pay his respects. He hailed Tandon for his part of politics in Uttar Pradesh. "He has left his mark in the work he did for the people. He was an approachable leader and this can be seen in the way Lucknow was developed," Rajnath Singh said.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences. "With his death, the country has lost a popular leader, a qualified administrator and a powerful social worker. He was the soul of Lucknow. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul. My condolences to the bereaved family," he wrote.
"I am pained to hear about the sad demise of Shri Lalji Tandon. A stalwart , Babuji helped pave the way for many youngsters, guiding us gently on our ideological journey. My condolences to Gopal bhaiya & family. Om Shanti," said Smriti Irani.
