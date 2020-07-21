Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath and others mourn demise

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away on on Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness. He was 85.

He was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

Tandon was undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 11.

Tandon's son Ashutosh Tandon announced the demise of his father on Twitter.

"Babuji is no more," Ashutosh Tandon tweeted.