What is MP Youth Policy and how it will benefit you?

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched Yuva Portal (yuvaportal.mp.gov.in) as part of Youth Policy on Wednesday afternoon.

1. The portal aims to keep the students connected with government schemes, resources and job updates. Youths can get information on health, education, sports and cultural activities from the portal.

2. Through this portal, students can also get in touch with the mentors and seek career counselling.

3. The policy aims to bridge the skill gap in the youngsters and make them more corporate-ready.

4. Under the policy, a 'Yuva Aayog' could be reconstituted. The council will comprise of young achievers who will work on youth beneficiary ideas throughout the year.

How did Youth Policy germinate?

Last year, a youth Mahapanchayat was held at CM residence. Youths shared their ideas with chief minister Chouhan on how they can help youthswith employment opportunities. That's where the idea of Youth Policy germinated.

Next, on instructions of CM Chouhan, BJP Yuva Morcha approached nearly 10,000 youths--including teachers, lawyers, farmers, doctors, CAs and engineers, across state and sought their suggestions.

Suggestions that CM received for Youth Policy?

1. As MP is an agro-based state, the first suggestion asked govt to-- Give Food Processing Units status of start-up, so benefits can be availed.

2. Set training camps in villages to train and add skills to the farmers.

3. Counselling to class 10th students for subject selection and similar career counselling to class 12th students.

4. Set up government play schools.

5. Separate district-wise committee for school and college education.

6. Vacancies for tourist guides at places with historical importance.

7. Constitution of Special Women Police Force in every district.

8. Strict punishment for forcing girls for religion conversion in the garb of marriage.

9. Compulsory music, dance and art classes for middle school students.

10. Teach girls about good touch and bad touch in schools.

