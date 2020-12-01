We aren’t under RTI ambit, says MP Textbook Corporation

In a strange incident, the MP Textbook Corporation — constituted by the state government with the School education minister as its chairman and senior government officials posted there — has claimed that it does not fall under the Right to Information Act implemented on all government bodies.

Stranger is the coincidence that even the State Information Commission believed its claim and absolved it from answering the queries filed under the RTI Act. However, an RTI activist did not give up hope and fought the battle with the Information Commission. After presenting several decisions given by Information Commissions nationwide and organizational structure before the state Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), he was forced to alter his own decision that he gave earlier in another case.

An RTI was filed with the MP State Textbook Corporation (TBC) by activist Nitesh Vyas on July 15, 2109, seeking information on meeting of the Syllabus Review Committee. A TBC official replied that they did not fall under the RTI Act and an appeal was filed against the decision on August 23, 2019.