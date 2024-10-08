 WATCH: XUV Car Catches Fire On Jabalpur's Shastri Bridge, Bystanders Race To Douse The Blaze With Water
The incident led to long lines of vehicles stuck on the Shastri Bridge, and the police had to step in to control the traffic and clear the jam.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An XUV car suddenly caught fire due to short circuit in Jabalpur on Monday. A video of the scene has been circulated widely on social media.

In the video, people can be seen trying to mange the fire, by pouring water on the same.

Watch the video below :-

The incident took place on the Shastri Bridge in Jabalpur on the fifth day of Navratri, creating chaos and leading to a massive traffic jam on both sides. The fire caused panic among the people on the bridge, as many were out celebrating the festival.

The vehicle quickly went up in flames, completely disrupting traffic flow. People nearby immediately called the fire brigade, which arrived soon and managed to put out the blaze, but not before the front part of the car was severely damaged.

While the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, initial reports suggest that a short circuit might be to blame. Luckily, the passengers in the car managed to escape safely without any injuries.

