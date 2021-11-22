Watch video: Youth loses life for his passion to post videos on social media

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): A youth lost his life for the passion of posting his videos on social media.

The incident occurred at Itarsi town on Sunday evening when the youth identified as Sanju Chourey along with his friend reached a railway track to record a video for posting on social media. He was hit by the train.

Chourey sustained fatal injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

According to reports, Chourey, a resident of Panjara Kala, was active on social media platform Instagram and used to post his videos frequently.

On Sunday, he asked his friend to record a video along with a running train. For this purpose, the duo reached Sharadeo Baba Railway Bridge. The video that went viral on social media shows that Chourey was walking by the railway track. A speeding train came from behind and the air press threw the youth with such a pressure that he fell on ground and suffered fatal injuries.

In charge of Pathrauta police station Nagesh Verma said that preliminary investigation revealed that Chourey suffered severe injuries while recording a video with a running train. “He was taken to a hospital where he died. Body has been handed over to family members after autopsy,” Verma said.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 01:49 PM IST