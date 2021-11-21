Bhopal: Please give us road, residents perform yoga to draw attention

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People gathered around a dilapidated road and preformed yoga, indulged in fun activities to draw attention of district administration, towards their plight on Sunday. They were fed up commuting on dilapidated road of their colony and wanted the government to act in this regard.

Over 150 residents, including children gathered around Arvind Vihar in Katara hills. They raised hands and burst into laughter with a slogan, please give us road.

Baghmughalia extension colony chairperson Umashankar Tiwari said they made several attempts to draw attention of the government towards dilapidated road but all pleas fell on deaf ears.

The residents rued over the fact that dilapidated roads of city were repaired in select areas ahead of Prime Minister’s visit on November 15. However, the roads in other parts of the city were not repaired even after three years. They claimed the civic body had floated tender for the road two years ago but the contractor left the project midway. They said the tender of Rs 3 crore was floated but work is stuck over non-payment of dues.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 09:09 PM IST