Watch Video: Youth alleges Shivraj government for not getting teachers appointment letter

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A youth alleged the state government that he has not been given the appointment letter even after qualifying the teacher's exam in the state. The youth says that his appointment letter is pending, since 2018 and now he is forced to beg.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. The begging youth in the video has been identified as Suresh Kumar, resident of Ward-1 in Alampur town, Bhind district.

Suresh states in the video that he is highly educated, passed MA and B.Ed. Besides, a selected teacher from class one category in Madhya Pradesh. He secured 3rd rank in SC category, and 7th in Tribal category. But the Shivraj government of the state has not provided appointment letters since 2018. Because of which, he is forced to beg, Suresh adds.

Suresh also says in the video that he is starting his padyatra from Bhind to Bhopal, and appealed to share the video on social media.

The Shivraj government has banned the appointment of the selected teachers for a long time. The imposed ban has not been removed even in the Congress rule, because of which thousands of selected teachers are still waiting for their appointment.

Suresh Kumar has adopted this unique method to wake up the government as his financial condition is deteriorating.

Meanwhile the congress targeted the government by tweeting the video of Suresh.

Congress state spokesperson, Narendra Saluja shared the video on twitter and wrote, “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is making false announcements of thousands and crores, performing fake Bhoomipujan and inauguration in the electoral areas. On the other hand, for the demand of appointment Suresh Kumar has left from Bhind to Bhopal on Padyatra and begged with people.

The viral video is, however, putting a question mark on the Shivraj government that why the government failed to give the appointment to the earlier selected teachers though the government claims to provide employment to 1 lakh unemployed youth every month.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 08:45 PM IST