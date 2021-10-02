Madhya Pradesh: Dengue patient coming to Indore for treatment dies in road mishap

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old dengue, who was referred to Indore from Rajgarh for further treatment, was killed after a car she along with her family members was travelling in, crashed into a truck on Saturday morning.

The family members and car driver, who have sustained injuries, are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore. The condition of the driver is said to be critical.

The incident occurred on Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway near Billaud under Betma police station of Indore district.

According to information, the deceased identified as Lalita Singh Rajput, a resident of Rajgarh district, was tested dengue positive. As her condition deteriorated, doctors referred her to Indore for further treatment.

She along with her mother and maternal uncle left Rajgarh on Friday night for Indore. They were travelling in a car.

While they were passing through Billaud village, the car crashed to a truck that was also heading towards Indore.

In charge of Betma police station, Sanjay Sharma told the media that the truck driver applied brakes while negotiating a breaker on the highway. As the car was running at high speed, the car driver lost control over it and it crashed into the truck from behind, Sharma said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 05:00 PM IST