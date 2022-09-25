Watch video: With tarpaulin cover, students in govt school study under 'leaking' roof in MP's Seoni

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): The government of Madhya Pradesh government often talks about providing good education and good infrastructure schools to the children of rural areas but the condition of schools in rural areas shows the flipped side of the coin.

Nestled in the village of Seoni, the primary school of village Jamapani came to light as the 'leaking' dilapidated school of the town.

The two-room school with a leaking roof and poor infrastructure, however, presents a picture of disappointment with its ‘smart’ school, which is managed by two teachers.

The Head Reader Ibrar Ansari has, however, created a desi 'jugaad'- a piece of tarpaulin cover 'reinforced' and 'strengthened' at strategic points to prevent students from the rainwater.

The situation turns worst during monsoon when the roof drips like a 'kutcha house' and teachers fear it might collapse anytime. The teachers sit under the roof with polythene cover over their head and complete their daily chores.

Raman Singh Inwati, President of the Parents Teachers Association, while talking to Free Press, said, "Classes from one to five were conducted here, but in view of the dilapidated condition of the school, the classes were shifted to the Anganwadi center. Due to the shortage of rooms in Anganwadi, students of class one to class five are made to sit together."

"We have informed the Block Education Officer in writing the condition of the school building but to no avail," added Raman Singh.