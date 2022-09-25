Bhopal: Literati Inkpad dedicated to novelist late Pamda Shri Manzoor Ahtesham, releases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Club Literati released its magazine Literati Inkpad’s 4th issue with a special feature dedicated to the celebrated novelist and storywriter of Bhopal late Padma Shri Manzoor Ahtesham in its cover story at Arera Club on Saturday evening.

The Function drew memories and memoirs of Manzoor's vivid work and writings and remembered the witty and extremely affectionate and sensitive writer who passed away in the second wave of Covid in April 2021.

President and founder of the club and editor-in-chief of Literati Inkpad Prof Seema Raizada gave an insight into the magazine and it's multidimensional aspect. She said that the magazine is a celebration of 10 successful years of the Club. The magazine is bilingual and has interesting sections for adults and young readers

Anshu Vaish, Editor of Ink Pad and a distinguished member of Club Literati spoke on the cover story fully dedicated to the writer novelist Manzoor Ehtesham, that she had meticulously manicured and organised in the magazine.

There was a formal Release of Inkpad’s 4th issue which had a wide range of coverage from its basic section of literati platter to tete -a- tete , of the shelf, Rhyme n Rhyme, Outwit, Pep up, Contempo, Arts and Artists besides the Cover Story on the novelist of Bhopal.

Journalist Askari Zaidi flew in for this very special occasion and addressed the gathering with his revered reminiscences and works of the author. The younger brother of Manzoor ji and greatest anchor in his personal and literary life Aijaaz Gafoor also shared vivid experiences of his with not only the person Manzoor as a brother but the beautiful literary rub offs he shared with many due to him.

Lieutenant General Naidu, army officer retired as vice chief of Army staff, shared his experience about his childhood friend and classmate Manzoor Ehtesham.

Rajula Shah and Shampa Shah the sister duo both artists in their own kind contributed towards the less discussed novel in India but widely acclaimed in the US and awarded post its translation in English, Daastan - e- Lapataa to The Tale of the Missing Man.