Watch video: If BJP wins more than 50 seats, I will blacken my face, senior Congress leader

Shivpuri/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader from Gwalior-Chambal region Phool Singh Baraiya has said that he will blacken his face in front of Raj Bhawan in Bhopal, if BJP wins more than 50 seats in next assembly elections.

A video of his statement has gone viral on social media.

Baraiya was addressing a public meeting at Narwar Municipality in Shivpuri district on Thursday.

Urging Congress workers and leaders to keep their morale high, he said, “I have given in written to BJP that I will myself blacken my face if they win more than 50 seats in next (assembly) election,” he said.

He said that Congress had got 1.30 crore votes in the last assembly election and formed a government. “Congress party got this vote when voters belonging to ST/SC and Muslim voted Congress in very less number. Now, all of them are fully supporting the party, you may imagine the result,” he said.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 11:17 AM IST