Watch video: Army man returns home on elephant after retirement in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An army man reached his home on an elephant from Gwalior railway station amid beating of drums after his retirement on Thursday.

The family members of the army man made the arrangement and welcomed him home.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. The local residents of the village and family members were spotted dancing on the occasion.

According to reports, the soldier's wife wished that her husband would come home on an elephant after retirement. Following the wish, the family members made the arrangements to welcome him.

The soldier, Sonu Goswami was posted in the Air Defense core. He joined in January 2004, and returned home after serving for 18 years. The soldier also saluted by standing on an elephant before the people waving tricolour.

Soldier’s wife said that she was proud of her husband and it was a proud moment that her husband returned home after serving the nation. She wanted him to be welcomed in a unique way so that people’s respect for a jawan may increase even more, she added.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 05:51 PM IST