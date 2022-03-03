Gwalior: Municipal Corporation confiscates buffaloes against water tax

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Municipal Corporation has come up with a ‘unique’ way for recovery of taxes from defaulters. It impounded buffaloes of a person who failed to pay water tax.

According to reports, water tax of Rs 82,000 was due against Rajendra Pal, a resident of Darpan Colony in Gwalior.

The Gwalior Municipal Corporation was continuously serving notices, requesting Pal to pay the due water tax. But, he neither replied to the notices nor paid the due amount.

Sources said that Pal was named in the defaulters. On Wednesday, a team from the Municipal Corporation reached Pal's house and asked him to pay the pending water tax, but he refuted.

The municipal corporation official later confiscated his three buffaloes and sent them to a shelter home.

The buffaloes were released only after Pal paid the due amount.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:09 PM IST