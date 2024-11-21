Watch VIDEO: Snake Spotted In Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express, Panicked Passengers Leave Their Seats

Snake spotted in Jan Shatabdi Express |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A snake was spotted in the C-1 coach of the Jan Shatabdi Express, creating panic among passengers. The incident was reported on Monday, and the video has now gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, a black-colored snake was seen crawling toward the overhead storage racks of the train. As soon as the passengers saw the snake, they screamed out of fear and left their seats. Many passengers were seen recording the video of the venomous reptile.

According to information, the snake was spotted in the C-1 coach of train 12061 Jan Shatabdi Express going from Bhopal towards Jabalpur. The snake was spotted crawling along the window, trying to reach the overhead storage racks, where the passengers had kept their luggage. Notably, it was reported that the snake has been found in a train three days ago.

West Central Railway, Jabalpur CPRO Harshit Srivastava told Free Press that railway administration has started an investigation into the matter. The department has also instructed the railway staff to be cautious while cleaning the railway coaches.

Moreover, strict instructions were also been given to attendants deployed in trains. The department is also conducting investigations from the point of releasing snakes in trains by external factors.

Earlier, a snake was also found in Dayodaya Express coming from Jaipur to Jabalpur on September 25. Till now, there have been incidents of snakes coming out in two trains running from West Central Railway.