 Two Men Caught While Smuggling 10Kg Ganja From Odisha To Jabalpur
Two Men Caught While Smuggling 10Kg Ganja From Odisha To Jabalpur

Two Men Caught While Smuggling 10Kg Ganja From Odisha To Jabalpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested two men for smuggling 10 kg ganja Wednesday night. The cops caught them red-handed in Jabalpur while vehicle checking.

According to information, the Sanjeevani Nagar police station TI and Sub Inpector Dhurve were checking the vehicles at Dhanvantari Nagar Square near Andhmukh Bypass of Jabalpur under NDPS Abhiyaan on Wednesday night. While checking, the police developed a suspicion on two riders, residents of Mandla. The police then stopped their bike and checked their vehicle.

Earlier, the police arrested two persons on Khachrod Road and recovered 23 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 lakh, while checking the vehicles. The accused had transported the ganja from Orissa and West Bengal. Upon their arrest, the police also seized additional 5 kg ganja, based on the information provided by the accused.

