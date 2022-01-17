Watch video: Principal of government school in Sheopur plays ‘Gambling’ on school premises, video goes viral

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A principal of a government school has been suspended for playing ‘Gambling’ on the school premises in Kotara village, Sheopur district.

According to reports, the principal, Ramesh Mahour was posted in the Government Secondary School of Kotra village. A few gamblers from the village used to come into the school compound and play gambling.

When the headmaster came to know about it he himself sat together with them and played gambling along with them. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

As soon as the video reached the officials of the Education Department, they took cognizance of the matter and suspended the accused headmaster.

District Education Officer SS Solanki said that on the basis of the viral video, the headmaster was suspended and the investigation into the matter was on.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 08:54 PM IST