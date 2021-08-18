Watch video: Police restore lathi-charge, detain over 75 protesting unemployed youths in Bhopal

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The youths, who were protesting against stay on government jobs recruitment, were lathi-charged and dispersed by police on Wednesday. Over a dozen youths have sustained injuries.

The police have also detained nearly 75 youths and sent them to open jails in different locations of the city.

According to information, an organization of unemployed youths- Movement against Unemployment- called a protest in the state capital. Over 300 unemployed youths from different districts of the state reached the state capital.

Earlier, they had planned to stage a protest at Roshanpura square. They had to change the location as police had put heavy barricades at Roshanpura squares.

They reached Neelam park and took out a rally. They blocked roads near police headquarters. The police restored lath-charges and detained them.

A post bearer of Movement against Unemployment, Manoj Rajak said the youths were brutally beaten up by police. “The police forced many of us to sit in a van and left us in a forest area, which is 30km away from the state capital,” Rajak said.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Rajesh Singh Bhadauriya said that nearly 75 youths have been detained and sent to open jails. “They blocked the road, therefore police used light force to disperse them,” Bhadauriya said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Two Bhopal athletes to represent India at World Athletics Championship

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 02:41 PM IST