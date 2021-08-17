Two Bhopal athletes to represent India at World Athletics Championship

Pic :Anu kumar, Ankita Dhyani

Bhopal: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bhopal chapter informed that two athletes from Bhopal have been selected for the World Athletics Under-20 Championship to be held in Kenya from August 17 to 22. Athletes Anu Kumar and Ankita Dhyani are set to represent India at the world championship in Kenya’s capital Nairobi. The athletes have trained at the National Centre of Excellence at Sports Authority of India in Bhopal. Anu will represent India in 800 meter track event while Ankita will represent India at 5,000-meter track event. The director of SAI Bhopal, Satyajeet Sankrit, said both the players have won several laurels for the state and the country in past. He congratulated them for making their place in the Indian delegation and wished them luck for the championship. Ankita Dhyani, who hails from Uttarakhand, is known for breaking the national record of Sunita Rani in the 5000m race at the 36th National Junior Athletics Championship at Guwahati, earlier this year.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:35 AM IST