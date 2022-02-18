e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

Watch Video: Mob thrashes youth on suspicion of molesting minor girl in Gwalior

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday.
FP News Service
Snap from the viral video |

Snap from the viral video |

Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Mob thrashed a youth for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Janak Ganj locality of the district on Thursday.

According to reports, a 10-year-old girl was cycling near her house in the locality. When the youth allegedly misbehaved with the girl, she ran to her father and told him about the matter.

The father of the girl caught the youth and started beating him. In the meantime, the nearby people also gathered there and they too beat up the youth.

Later, Bajrang Dal workers also reached there and they handed over the youth to the police. The police established a case and started an investigation into the matter.

ALSO READ

Gwalior: Physically challenged man, chum held for lifting bikes Gwalior: Physically challenged man, chum held for lifting bikes
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
Advertisement