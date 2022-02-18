Watch Video: Mob thrashes youth on suspicion of molesting minor girl in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Mob thrashed a youth for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Janak Ganj locality of the district on Thursday.

According to reports, a 10-year-old girl was cycling near her house in the locality. When the youth allegedly misbehaved with the girl, she ran to her father and told him about the matter.

The father of the girl caught the youth and started beating him. In the meantime, the nearby people also gathered there and they too beat up the youth.

Later, Bajrang Dal workers also reached there and they handed over the youth to the police. The police established a case and started an investigation into the matter.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:48 PM IST