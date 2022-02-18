Gwalior: Physically challenged man, chum held for lifting bikes

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Bahodapur police arrested a physically challenged man and his chum for stealing two-wheelers and recovered 12 stolen bikes from his possession, official sources said on Thursday.

Sources further said that the man limped to a bike with the help of a stick, broke the two-wheeler's lock and made off with it.

The physically challenged man identified as Shahid Khan was so skilled in riding a bike that he sat on a two-wheeler with the help of his stick and sped away in the blink of an eye.

Head of the Bahodapur police station Amar Singh Sikarwar said that two suspected bike lifters were at Motijheel to sell stolen two-wheelers.

A team comprising sub-inspector Dharmendra Singh, assistant sub-inspector Feroz Khan, constable Dharmendra Tomar and others rushed to the spot to take the suspects into custody.

As soon as the youths saw the police team, they began to run away leaving the bike, but the cops caught hold of them and quizzed them.

They confessed to having stolen bikes and to having come to Motijheel to sell the two-wheelers.

The suspects have been identified as Vijay Shrivastava and Shahid Khan, residents of Gohad.

Identified through CCTV footage

A few days ago, a bike parked on a road in Bahodapur area was stolen. When the police sifted through the CCTV footage they saw a man limping to the bike with the help of a stick. The police identified the thief as Shahid Khan.

Physically challenged Shahid stole several bikes. Earlier, the Old Cantonment police arrested him and confiscated 12 stolen bikes from his possession.

This time too, the police recovered 12 stolen bikes from his possession.

Timeline:

The man used to limp to a bike with the help of a stick.

He used to speed away with a two-wheeler in the blink of an eye

The police recovered 12 stolen bikes from his possession.

The physically challenged man is a habitual offender. He was previously arrested for stealing bikes.

Thieves arrested in Delhi

The members of a gang involved in stealing lakhs of rupees from a doctorís residence in Gwalior were arrested in Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The thieves made off with Rs 25 lakh from the house of Dr Puran Singh Rathor in the Subhash Nagar area at Hajira in Gwalior in the early hours of February 10.

After committing the crime, the thieves escaped to Delhi. The city police investigating the crime arrested the thieves as well as recovered a car used to commit the theft and Rs 32,000 of the stolen cash.

The police came to know that the gang members had taken shelter in Sangam Bihar colony, Jehangir Puri, Delhi.

When the thieves were quizzed they said that the rest of the amount was with the ringleader of the gang who was yet to be arrested.

After the theft, the police were sifting through the CCTV footage and they found the car used by the thieves to commit the crime.

The police then came to know that the car moved towards Delhi where they found the thieves.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:58 AM IST