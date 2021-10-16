Watch video: 'I don't know what precious thing I snatched from him,' Pragya Thakur lashes out at man who circulated her kabaddi video

After a viral video showed her playing kabaddi, Bhopal's BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who was confined to a wheelchair for a long time and had obtained bail in the 2008 Malegaon blast case on medical grounds, described the one who shot and circulated the clip as "Ravana" and said his old age and next birth will get spoiled.

Thakur was speaking during a Dussehra programme in Bhopal's Sant Nagar (Bairagarh), a Sindhi community-dominated area, on Friday night.

"I went for offering aarti (at a Durga pandal) two days back, when some sportsmen playing on a ground requested me to conduct a (kabaddi) raid. A small clip of this was captured and shown in the media," she said.

"If someone fretted and fumed, it was Ravana among you, some Sindhi brother...someone who is a big enemy (of mine). I am not his enemy, but he considered me as his enemy. I don't know what precious thing I snatched from him...But Ravana can be anywhere," she added.

"I am telling the person, whose sanskaras have got spoiled, to mend them. If you don't, your old age and next birth will also get spoiled because whenever anyone has clashed with the patriots, revolutionaries and above all saints, neither Ravana or Kansa survived, nor will the 'adharmi' or 'vidharmi' of the present be saved," she said.

Earlier in July, a video showed Thakur walking and dribbling a ball before netting it a basketball hoop.

Her act had left many surprised, with the Madhya Pradesh Congress saying that it was delighted to see Thakur trying her hands at the basketball game, given that it was so far under the impression that she cannot even stand or walk.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 04:01 PM IST