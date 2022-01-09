Watch video: Hindu Sena vandalises Jawed Habib's franchise salon in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Hindu Sena in Gwalior on Sunday held a demonstration at a franchise salon of Jawed Habib, who is in controversy for using his spit to style a woman’s hair in a viral video.

Though the franchise salon owner in Gwalior had covered the board in view of growing protest against Hairstylist Jawed Habib, the members of Hindu Sena removed the board and allegedly ransacked the salon.

State president of Hindu Sena Sanjay Agrawal threatened the franchise salon owner to close the business, else Sena would damage it again.

The franchise salon of Jawed Habib is in Inderganj locality of the city and it is owned by Mansi Udwani.

Udwani told the journalists that she had invested lakhs of rupees to establish the franchise. “How can I close my business? I have invested money in it. I am also a Hindu and most of my customers are Hindu,” she added.

She further informed that she has lodged a complaint to police and demanded action against those who vandalised her business establishment.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Amit Sanghi said that a probe into the matter had been ordered and action would be taken soon.

Notably, various Hindu outfits have been protesting against hairstylist Jawed Habib after his video showing him spitting on the head of a woman to style her hair during a workshop went viral on social media.

On Friday, Karni Sena had protested against two franchise salons of Habib in Indore and forced the owners to shut down their shops.

