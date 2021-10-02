Watch video: Godse, Apte rehearsed Gandhi's assassination with Scindia’s pistol in Gwalior, claims Hindu Mahasabha

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Hindu Mahasabha on Saturday claimed Nathuram Godse and Narayan Rao Apte had rehearsed Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination with Scindia estate’s pistol for three days in Gwalior.

The Hindu Mahasabha held a seminar on Godse and Apte’s contributions for country in Gwalior. They also garlanded photos of Godse and Apte and raised ‘Godse Zindabad, Apte zindabad’ slogans.

The program is apparently seen as protest against the celebration of birth anniversary of father of nation Mahatma Gandhi.

National vice president of Hindu Mahasabha, Jaiveer Singh said that Godse and Apte had taken oath to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi and Mohammed Ali Jinnah as both were responsible for partition of the country. “They took oath in a meeting held in Pune. Later, both came to Gwalior and did rehearsal with pistol of Scindia Rajvansh for three days in Gwalior. They were to kill both Jinnah and Gandhi, but they got arrested after killing Gandhi,” Singh claimed while talking to journalists.

He further claimed over 10 lakh Hindus were killed during partition. “We will ensure that the temple of Hutatma Nathuram Godse will be built across the country,” he said, adding that India should be declared as Hindu Rashtra soon.

According to a book, “The Murder, The Monarch and the Fakir: A New Investigation of Mahatma Gandhi’s Assassination” written by Appu Esthose Suresh and Priyanka Kotamraju, Mahatma Gandhi was killed by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948, with an Italian-made automatic pistol no-719791, Beretta CAL9. It was manufactured in 1934. The pistol was arranged by a Gwalior based well-known doctor Dattatreya Parchure, who is considered as one of the founder members of Hindu Rashtra Sena.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 03:27 PM IST