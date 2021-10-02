e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 09:56 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior reports 37 new cases of dengue

A total of 274 dengue cases and two related deaths have been reported in the district so far.
ANI
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on reported 37 confirmed cases of dengue, officials said on Friday.

"37 confirmed cases of dengue were found on Thursday. A total of 274 dengue cases and two deaths have been reported here so far," Dr Manish Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer of Gwalior informed.

"We've demanded 60 more workers to tackle the situation," he added.

Notably, Indian Council for Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava on Thursday said that many companies have conducted their phase one trials of dengue vaccines abroad and that the Health Ministry is planning to do more rigorous trials.

"Dengue vaccine is an important agenda. There are certain dengue strains that have been licensed to some companies in India," said Bhargava during a weekly briefing.

