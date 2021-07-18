Watch video: Autorickshaw reaches 5th floor of Chhindwara district hospital through ramp, probe ordered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a person drove an autorickshaw up to the fifth floor of Chhindwara district hospital. While coming down, it stuck on the ramp, causing inconvenience to patients.

The incident took place on Saturday. A video of autorickshaw trying to come down went viral on social media on Sunday. Thereafter, the district hospital administration ordered a probe into the matter.

According to information, an autorickshaw reached the hospital with a consignment of medicines. As there was no one to receive them at gate, the driver drove the vehicle to the fifth floor on the ramp. While coming down it got stuck on fourth floor.

A visitor made a video and circulated it on social media. In the video, visitors are heard raising questions as to who allowed autorickshaw inside the hospital. They are also heard talking about mismanagement in the hospital.

Talking to journalists, regional medical officer (RMO), Chhindwara, Dr Sanjay said that hospital administration has been asked to check CCTV footages and take further action as per report.