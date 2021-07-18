Bhopal: AIIMS faces shortage of anti-fungal injections, patients with black fungus suffer

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Medical Institute of Medical Sciences, one of the premier institutes, is facing shortage of anti-fungal injections. Against this, Hamidia Hospital, which is under state government, has adequate stock.

A fortnight back, state government had supplied 500 anti-fungal injections to AIIMS, which is facing shortage again. As a result, patients including those with black fungus infection do not get treatment. Doctors attribute the shortage to conflicts between AIIMS director and politicians.

A section of resident doctors at AIIMS suggest that hospital administration should approach state government for injections as it had done 15 days back.