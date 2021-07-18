Bhopal: AIIMS faces shortage of anti-fungal injections, patients with black fungus suffer

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Medical Institute of Medical Sciences, one of the premier institutes, is facing shortage of anti-fungal injections. Against this, Hamidia Hospital, which is under state government, has adequate stock.
A fortnight back, state government had supplied 500 anti-fungal injections to AIIMS, which is facing shortage again. As a result, patients including those with black fungus infection do not get treatment. Doctors attribute the shortage to conflicts between AIIMS director and politicians.
A section of resident doctors at AIIMS suggest that hospital administration should approach state government for injections as it had done 15 days back.
It is the jurisdiction of AIIMS director Dr Sarman Singh to approve tenders for medicine purchasing. But Dr Singh neither approves tenders nor delegates power to other senior doctors for it. As a result, patients suffer.
Liposomal injection is supposed to be best injection while Amphotericine is administered in government and private hospitals. Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr Lokendra Dave said they get regular medicine and anti-fungal injections.
When contacted, AIIMS medical superintendent Manisha Shrivastava admitted there is shortage of anti black fungal injections. “15 days ago, the state government had supplied 500 injections but shortage has cropped up again,” she added.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)