WATCH: Tigress Durga play with her two adorable cubs in greens of Gwalior Zoo...Visitors go awww

WATCH: A treat for Gwalior zoo visitors as officials release Tigress Durga and her two adorable cubs after 42-day isolation | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): It was a treat for Gwalior’s Gandhi Zoological Park visitors to watch tigress Durga play with her two adorable cubs after being released from 42-day isolation on Tuesday. Durga gave birth to two cubs 42 days ago which have now been released into an open enclosure.

The visitors were so enthralled to see the cubs and their mother having fun that they couldn’t stop recording it on their phones.

The zoo officials taking care of these cubs said that the little tigers are being given only mother's milk as of now. Along with this, the management is taking full care of the tigress Durga’s diet. In view of the high heat, both the cubs will not be taken out in the morning, rather, they will be left out for 2 hours.

The zoo management has also expressed hope of the tiger family at the zoo to increase in the coming days as a female white tiger is pregnant.

Mayor Shobha Sikarwar and Gwalior Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner Mukul Gupta and other municipal officials were also present on the occasion.

Cubs will be named soon

Expressing her happiness on this occasion, Sikarwar said that Gandhi Zoological Park is doing better work in the direction of saving tigers.

Deputy commissioner Mukul Gupta informed that the cubs will be named soon.

“Along with this, the zoo is being decorated afresh. The number of trees and plants is being increased here, so that the tourists coming to the zoo feel peace and relaxation as well as the feeling of enjoying wildlife”, he said.