WATCH: Saree-Clad Women Attack Patwari & Team With Sticks & Stones During Land Demarcation In MP's Bhind

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of villagers, comprising mainly women, attacked the Patwari and team with sticks and bricks, obstructing their work in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday afternoon. The Patwari, along with his team, reached the site for demarcation of land, when the group of saree-clad women started pelting bricks on them. He has sustained severe head injury.

According to information, Mukesh Singh, a resident of Keshavgarh village of Lahar Tehsil, had sent an application to the revenue department to get his field demarcated. He suspected that some people of the village had built a ridge and occupied his part of the field. On Friday afternoon at around 3 o'clock, a team of five people including Patwari Rajkumar Singh, RI, reached for the land measurement. Suddenly some villagers rushed and started protesting.

The team explained that they can register their objection after the measurement. Despite this, the villagers started abusing the team and pressured them to stop the demarcation. When the team continued with their work, an angry mob, mainly women, started to abuse them and beat them with sticks and stones.

Patwari Rajkumar Singh suffered a head injury. The team complained about this to the Lahar Tehsildar and SDM. A team of police reached the spot and registered a case against the accused villagers.

The collector has termed the incident a ‚negligence of the Tehsildar‘. He has removed Tehsildar Uday Singh Jatav and attached him to Bhind District Headquarters. In his place, In-Charge Tehsildar Rajkumar Nagoria has been sent to Lahar.