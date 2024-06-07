 WATCH: ‘Rahul Ji Ne Itni Mehenat Ki Hai…’ BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Parises Congress’ Rahul Gandhi For Party’s Performance In Lok Sabha Elections
In Rae Bareli Gandhi achieved 66.2% votes defeating BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh who got less than half the votes - 28.6%.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A rare moment was witnessed when a BJP minister praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his performance in the Lok Sabha Elections. The Minister of Parliamentary affairs Madhya Pradesh, Kailash Vijayvargiya appreciated Gandhi, on camera, for garnering significant votes in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and winning his stronghold constituencies.

A video has surfaced on social media in which the Madhya Pradesh minister can be heard accepting that Rahul Gandhi worked really hard for this general election. 

While talking to the media, Vijayvargiya said, “Janta ka Jan-adesh humein swikar karna chaiye. Rahul Gandhi jee ne bhi bohot mehnat ki. Agar unke bhi votes mil gaye to kya hua…(We must accept the voice of the public. Rahul Gandhi ji also worked really hard! ).

“We want a strong opposition”

The minister continued and said, “Rahul Gandhi did a grand Padyatra and even worked out at the gym. In such a situation, if he managed to garner votes and win in certain constituencies, then what’s wrong with it?”

“We as a ruling party believe there should be a strong Opposition as well,” he concluded.

Rahul Gandhi’s achievements

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi managed to win his stronghold constituencies, Wayanad and Rae Bareli  in the general elections of 2024. In Wayanad he bagged 59.7% votes while BJP’s K. Surendran could only get 13%. 

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

NDA led BJP won the general elections of 2024 and formed the government with the alliance of JDU (Nitish Kumar) and TDP (Chandrababu Naidu).  

