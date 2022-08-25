Watch: Man rides rickshaw holding his 1-year-old son on shoulder to earn livelihood in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A human being always toils hard to feed his hunger. A similar case has come to fore from Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh. A man rides a rickshaw holding his one-year-old son on his shoulder to earn livelihood after his wife eloped in the district.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. The man, Rajesh Maldar, basically a resident of Bihar, has been living in the district for over a decade.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said that he moved to Jabalpur in search of work. He fell in love with a girl, a resident of Kanharvada village, Seoni district and married her. He survived with a daughter and a son. All of them used to live on the footpath.

Rajesh said that around two month ago his wife eloped with someone else. He tried to find her but she was not found anywhere. He further said that he did not need her now, he was happy with his children. He only needs help from the government to nurture his children.

“In case it is not possible then send me back to my home. If I reach my home then it will be the best. I have a house and land there. I can survive happily. I don’t have money to reach there,” Rajesh added.

On getting the information about the matter, Child Welfare Committee members reached to meet him. Jabalpur ChildLine coordinator, Rohit Singh said that the team tried to convince the family to keep the children in a proper shelter home but the family was ready to give the children. The team would try to make proper counselling of the family and to fulfil the rights of the children, he added.