e-Paper Get App

Jabalpur: Regional Transport Officer Santosh Pal shifted following EOW raid

On August 18, Economic Offences Wing had conducted raid at Pal’s house and had found properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
EOW office |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Jabalpur, Santosh Pal, has been removed from the post and his charge has been given to district transport officer of Narsinghpur Jitendra Sharma, as per the order issued by state government on Tuesday. Pal has been shifted to regional deputy commissioner’s office.

On August 18, Economic Offences Wing had conducted raid at Pal’s house and had found properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. His wife Rekha Pal is a clerk in the same office.

As per complaint filed at EOW, Pal owns property more than 650 per cent of his known sources of income. When EOW unearthed the property, their cost was found to be Rs 20 crore, which is almost 800 per cent more than his known income. The team had found a swimming pool, home theatre, farmhouse, gold and silver jewellery, land papers.

Read Also
Kalyan-Dombivali RTO fines 250 rickshaw drivers for flouting rules
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalJabalpur: Regional Transport Officer Santosh Pal shifted following EOW raid

RECENT STORIES

UP to set up task force to check trade of narcotics

UP to set up task force to check trade of narcotics

No split in MVA but united to take on Shinde-Fadnavis government, says Uddhav Thackeray

No split in MVA but united to take on Shinde-Fadnavis government, says Uddhav Thackeray

Delhi Excise Policy case: Has ED registered money laundering case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish...

Delhi Excise Policy case: Has ED registered money laundering case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish...

Temple premises, garbhgriha washed, purified with gangajal after Muslim minister visits with CM...

Temple premises, garbhgriha washed, purified with gangajal after Muslim minister visits with CM...

Mumbai: ED records statement of witness Swapna Patkar in Patra Chawl case

Mumbai: ED records statement of witness Swapna Patkar in Patra Chawl case