Jabalpur: Regional Transport Officer Santosh Pal shifted following EOW raid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Jabalpur, Santosh Pal, has been removed from the post and his charge has been given to district transport officer of Narsinghpur Jitendra Sharma, as per the order issued by state government on Tuesday. Pal has been shifted to regional deputy commissioner’s office.

On August 18, Economic Offences Wing had conducted raid at Pal’s house and had found properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. His wife Rekha Pal is a clerk in the same office.

As per complaint filed at EOW, Pal owns property more than 650 per cent of his known sources of income. When EOW unearthed the property, their cost was found to be Rs 20 crore, which is almost 800 per cent more than his known income. The team had found a swimming pool, home theatre, farmhouse, gold and silver jewellery, land papers.

