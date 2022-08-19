Kalyan-Dombivali RTO fines 250 rickshaw drivers for flouting rules | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The RTO officials from Kalyan-Dombivali municipal limits took action against 250 auto-rickshaw drivers for flouting the traffics and safety rules, collecting fines to the tune of Rs 2,60,000 during a special 30-day drive that began in July.

Offences included not having a valid driving license, permit, badge and uniforms. “We inspected around 350 autorickshaw drivers during the drive,” said Vinod Salvi, regional transport officer in-charge, Kalyan sub-regional transport department. There are more than 12,000 licensed auto-rickshaws plying in the region.