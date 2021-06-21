Watch: Property broker in Bhopal shoots self, records video of his suicide attempt on Facebook

The police informed that Saurabh Jain of Begumganj, has been referred to Sagar town being critical, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to sources, Jain reached to Tehsil office, where a vaccination centre was set up. He first recorded his video and uploaded it on social media page. Later, he did live streaming and shot himself.

On getting information, a police team reached spot. The police said that a suicide note has been recovered from spot.

Sources said that Jain has mentioned names of money lenders and also a former sub-division magistrate Begumganj. He has accused money lenders of recovering double amount from him. In the suicide note, he has accused the SDM of misleading him and forced him to invest six crore.

In-charge of Begumganj police station, Indrajeet Singh said that a case has been registered and investigation is on. “His statement is yet to be recorded. He has mentioned some names, but we are yet to verify,” he said.