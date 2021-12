Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued an order for the appointments of the officials of police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore.

According to the list issued on Friday, Makarand Deoskar is the first commissioner of police at Bhopal while Harinarayan Chari Mishra is the first commissioner of police at Indore.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 04:19 PM IST