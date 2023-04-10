WATCH: 'Indian Muslims & Christians are originally Hindus,' says Baba Ramdev during Bhagwat Katha in MP | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): On Monday, Baba Ramdev claimed that "ancestors of Muslims and Christians in India were originally Hindus". This comment from Indian yoga guru and brand ambassador for Patanjali Ayurved was made during the Bhagwat Katha of Swami Chinmayanand Bapu in Lahar, Madhya Pradesh.

In a video from his address from MP, he was heard saying in Hindi, "Vo mane ya na mane hum toh Musalmano ko ye mante hai ki vo hamare hi poorvajo ki aulaad hai (Muslims are kids of our ancestors)...Ye jo Isayi aur Musalmaan bhi Hindustan mein reh rahe hai ye bhi apne hi hai (Both Muslims and Christians residing in Hindustan belong to our community only)." Baba Ramdev added that their worship might have changed with times but ancestors remain the same, they are Hindus by origin too.

He also mentioned that the entire country would back people who support Sanatan Dharma. Other points addressed by the yoga guru included the issue of de-addiction and yoga, instructing people to stay away from drugs.

His statement about Muslims reportedly stated that the ancestors of Muslims in India were originally Hindus who converted to Islam during the reign of Aurangzeb. He emphasized that despite differences in worship patterns, other religions in India are still part of the same clan and should not be hated for their beliefs.

Saying so, Baba Ramdev pointed out that if they do something wrong, they would initially be explained, and further be left to the administration or the government for appropriate action. However, he clarified and reinforced that hating them is never the take.

These strong and influential statements by Baba Ramdev came from him recently attending the Bhagwat Katha of Swami Chinmayanand Bapu in Madhya Pradesh. The religious event was reportedly organised by BJP leader Ambareesh Sharma.