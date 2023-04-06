Madhya Pradesh: Bhind boy gets Rs 113.8 crore income tax notice, claims 'wrongly targeted'

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A private credit company employee was fined for Rs 113.8 crore by the Income Tax department for alleged fraud in the financial year 2012-13.

The accused, who has been identified as Ravi Gupta, however, denied these allegations. He claimed that some fake company must have made hefty financial transactions on his name. He said he was not aware of any such transactions until he received a notice from the Income Tax Department in 2019.

In the year 2019, he had received the first notice from the Income Tax Department in which he was told to deposit Rs 3.5 crore, and recently he has received a notice, giving him one month's time to deposit Rs 113.80 crore.

Ravi had filed complaints with the police in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh regarding the fraud, and the case is currently being investigated by the MP Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) as per the information provided to the Income Tax Department.

Ravi said that he was working as a manager in a private company in Delhi with a monthly salary of only Rs 50,000, and it is impossible for him to pay such a huge amount of tax.

Ravi further claims that this fraud has not only affected him but also two other youths in Madhya Pradesh, and that the government has been defrauded of tax revenue.

He plans to take the matter to the MP High Court, as he believes that he is being wrongly targeted by the Income Tax Department.