 WATCH: Hindus recite Hanuman chalisa, Muslims have iftar outside liquor shops in Bhopal to protest alcohol outlets
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Presenting an excellent example of unity, people of both— Hindu and Muslim communitities, came together to protest the of liquor shops in the city. On Tuesday, while Hindus recited Hanuman chalisa, Muslims had iftar outside liquor shops in Shahjahanabad. 

A video of this unique protest is also doing rounds on social media.  

Women sat on protest holding banners with slogans like, ‘Illegal liquor shops will not open’, ‘No liquor shops near temples, hospitals and schools’.

The New Excise Policy

Notably, the state government approved a new excise policy in February, mandating shut down of ahatas in MP. Only liquor can be sold from shops and the facility to sit and consume wine at the shops is prohibited.

The new excise policy was lingering for a long time as former CM Uma Bharti had opened a front against it, demanding from the government to take steps to discourage liquor consumption. She had even staged sit-in at a local temple in Bhopal demanding that liquor shops should not be opened near any religious places.

