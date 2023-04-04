MP: 'I am a liquor contractor myself', BJP MLA tells women requesting liquor ban |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A video exposing ironic reality of the government leaders has once again surfaced on social media. In the video, the BJP MLA can be seen refusing women's request of ban on liquor shops, saying how can he shut the shops when he himself is a liquor contractor.

Apparently, women of Sankara village in Morena district went to the BJP MLA Subedar Singh Rajodha with a request for liquor ban, citing their misbehaviour. Rajodha heard their complaints and then replied, “I am a liquor contractor myself, how do I get it stopped?”

Notably, BJP MLA Subedar Singh Rajodha is considered a staunch supporter of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. After the video of the BJP MLA went viral, the opposition Congress is constantly raising questions.

Congress raises questions

Congress state spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh said, “The truth of this video is that at this time, the Shivraj government has drowned the entire state in alcohol. The situation is such that liquor is being smuggled and sold in the streets inside the villages and cities. The way in which the BJP MLA is openly calling himself a liquor contractor in this video, you can guess who the mafia is.”