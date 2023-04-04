 MP: 'I am a liquor contractor myself', BJP MLA tells women requesting liquor ban
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 'I am a liquor contractor myself', BJP MLA tells women requesting liquor ban

MP: 'I am a liquor contractor myself', BJP MLA tells women requesting liquor ban

Women of Sankara village in Morena district went to the BJP MLA with a request for liquor ban as people get drunk and then create ruckus at home.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
MP: 'I am a liquor contractor myself', BJP MLA tells women requesting liquor ban |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A video exposing ironic reality of the government leaders has once again surfaced on social media. In the video, the BJP MLA can be seen refusing women's request of ban on liquor shops, saying how can he shut the shops when he himself is a liquor contractor.

Apparently, women of Sankara village in Morena district went to the BJP MLA Subedar Singh Rajodha with a request for liquor ban, citing their misbehaviour. Rajodha heard their complaints and then replied, “I am a liquor contractor myself, how do I get it stopped?”

Notably, BJP MLA Subedar Singh Rajodha is considered a staunch supporter of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. After the video of the BJP MLA went viral, the opposition Congress is constantly raising questions. 

Congress raises questions

Congress state spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh said, “The truth of this video is that at this time, the Shivraj government has drowned the entire state in alcohol. The situation is such that liquor is being smuggled and sold in the streets inside the villages and cities. The way in which the BJP MLA is openly calling himself a liquor contractor in this video, you can guess who the mafia is.”

Read Also
MP: 'Will shoot you with my 315 gun in front of 200 people', man threatens to kill Pandokhar Sarkar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'I am a liquor contractor myself', BJP MLA tells women requesting liquor ban

MP: 'I am a liquor contractor myself', BJP MLA tells women requesting liquor ban

MP: Tiger cub found dead; territorial fight suspected in Umaria

MP: Tiger cub found dead; territorial fight suspected in Umaria

Madhya Pradesh: Woman raped, robbed of valuables in Damoh; hunt on for 5 accused including a woman

Madhya Pradesh: Woman raped, robbed of valuables in Damoh; hunt on for 5 accused including a woman

MP: 'Will shoot you with my 315 gun in front of 200 people', man threatens to kill Pandokhar Sarkar

MP: 'Will shoot you with my 315 gun in front of 200 people', man threatens to kill Pandokhar Sarkar

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal records 50 Covid cases in 3 days

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal records 50 Covid cases in 3 days