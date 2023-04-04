MP: 'Will shoot you with my 315 gun in front of 200 people', man threatens to kill Pandokhar Sarkar

Sant Gurusharan Maharaj | File

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Pandokhar Sarkar alias Gurusharan Maharaj, who is famous for ‘miraculously’ telling people the root-cause of their problems by writing on chits, has recently received a death threat.

A case was registered against the man after his threat video went viral on social media.

The video is said to be shot at Bhander which is barely 10 km away from Pandokhar. Three people can be heard talking in the video, one of whom said, “Baba has now become a millionaire, I agree, but the poor also die from the rounds of 315 gun and the rich too. Baba I will kill you. I will hit you in front of 200 people. If you want, get a stamp signed. I have a 415 gun at home for Baba. Whenever the mood turns bad, I will hit you in the temple.”

The man has now been identified as Mahesh Sen.

After the video surfaced, a police complaint was made on behalf of the temple committee. Pandokhar police station in-charge Vijay Lodhi said that a case has been registered in the matter.

'Not afraid of such threats'

Speaking on the matter, Peethadhishwar Gurusharan Maharaj of Pandokhar Dham said, “I am not afraid of such threats. I don’t know who is behind this but I know that the way we are moving forward with Sanatan Dharma, many people are trying to create problems. I will not let that happen.”