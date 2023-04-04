Madhya Pradesh: After the order of the court, Bargonda police register cheating, breach of trust case

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Following court order, Badgonda police have registered a case of cheating and breach of trust. According to reports, two people had set up soybean plant in partnership in Gawli Palasia. To buy foodgrain, one of the partners took a loan of more than Rs 5 crore on property from the bank.

However, the other partner embezzled crores of rupees by manipulating the stock. Badgonda police registered a case against Navneet Garg of Khandelwal Nagar Navlakha on the complaint of Praveen's father Ramesh Chand Dadu of Indore. According to information, Praveen and Navneet together started a soybean plant in Gawli Palasia two years ago. Praveen had 26% partnership in the plant, while accused Navneet 76%.

Both had taken a bank loan of Rs 5 crore against immovable property for the plant. All the stock work was in the hands of Navneet. The accused did not maintain the stock register. He used to sell grain received and keep the money with himself.

According to complaint filed in court, complainant Praveen repeatedly sought stock information and details of account but in vain. Later Praveen moved the court. Finding Praveen’s plaint correct, the court ordered investigation by Badgonda police station. TI Solanki said that investigation was underway and a case was registered.

Read Also Indore: AICTE asks tech institutions to share info on unisex toilets for disabled